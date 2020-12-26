Salvation Army expecting fewer donations through Red Kettle bell program

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle program ended on Christmas Eve. Final figures will be confirmed on Monday, but they've received less money than years past.

NORFOLK, Va. — It’s an unmistakable sound, the Salvation Army red kettle bell ringers; but this year, the kettles brought in less money than usual, despite a growing need.

Area Commander of the Salvation Army of Hampton Roads, Major Donald Dohmann said because of the pandemic, they not only had fewer volunteers, they also had fewer days to ring the bells.

“We knew that it was going to be a tough year," Dohmann said. “We knew with less locations, less days that it was going to be hard for us to raise the amount we needed that was in our budget.”

His team will have the final figures for how much money they collected in their red kettles on Monday, but he is expecting to fall short of their goal of $565,000.

As of Wednesday, the Salvation Army raised $460,000 through the bell ringers and online donations.

Dohmann said he doesn't believe that goal was met but there is a silver lining.

“It does cause a bit of a concern but what we also know is we live in a wonderful community who – especially through this pandemic - has really supported the Salvation Army," he said.

The Salvation Army relies on donations to help families in need, and Dohmann said he knows he can rely on the community to continue to help.