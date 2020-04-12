Salvation Army Kroc Center in Norfolk gets creative with Red Kettle Challenge

Some red kettles were designed to look like Yoda, a guardian angel and even the Grinch! It's part of Salvation Army's Red Kettle Challenge.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Salvation Army Kroc Center in Norfolk is getting creative with its Red Kettle fundraising campaign this year.

The center decided to change things up this holiday to raise money while keeping safe during the Red Kettle Challenge. They have made a fun competition of who can create the most unique looking kettle.

Some kettles were turned into a guardian angel or a Grinch but this year he's deciding to give back.

Other kettles have things such as ice fishing and a wise Yoda from Star Wars. A classic winter wonderland was also a theme used for a kettle.

Each kettle will have a virtual link for people to vote on from home. You can vote by donating a certain amount of money to that kettle.