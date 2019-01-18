NORFOLK, Va. — The Salvation Army Hampton Roads area command is stepping up to help furloughed workers with their bills.

The local command said it will pay the utility bills for furloughed Coast Guard and federal employees in Virginia Beach, Norfolk and Chesapeake.

It said clients are usually required to provide shut-off notices from Virginia Natural Gas and Dominion Energy.

The Salvation Army will waive those requirements with this offer.

Furloughed employees must live in a zip code within Virginia Beach, Norfolk, or Chesapeake. The offer excludes the area codes 23321 and 23323.

They must provide a photo ID, a copy of their pay stub, Dominion Energy or Virginia Natural Gas account number, and copies of their most recent bills for the respective accounts.

The information should be sent to Mary.Mann@uss.salvationarmy.org or Seth.Atkinson@uss.salvationarmy.org.