NORFOLK, Va. — St. Nick is making a special stop at the Virginia Zoo for Pancakes, Paws and Santa Claws!

Guests at the event will be able to eat breakfast with Santa under a heated pavilion on Saturday, December 7 from 8 to 10 a.m.

During the event, guests can meet animal ambassadors, make crafts and take home a lasting memento of themselves with Saint Nick.

RELATED: Baby orangutan at Virginia Zoo 'very sick' staffers say

Breakfast includes scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, sausage, bacon, coffee, juice and milk, and freshly made pancakes with a selection of toppings. Gluten-free options are also available upon request.

Anyone who attends the breakfast will able to have all-day zoo admission after the event.

Zoo Member tickets are $20 for adults (12+) and $20 for children (2-11). Non-member tickets cost $25 for adults and $25 for children.

Children under 5 have $5 admission. Children’s tickets include a photo with Santa.

Attendees are encouraged to bring jackets, hats, and scarves. All are welcome to see the zoo's animals embrace the cooler temperatures outside, or warm up to the cold-blooded friends inside the World of Reptiles.

Click here to purchase a ticket or learn more about the Pancakes, Paws and Santa Claws event.

More Virginia Zoo News:

RELATED: The Virginia Zoo mourns death of 20-year-old sun bear

RELATED: Virginia Zoo: Lions and tigers and candy, oh my!

RELATED: Virginia Zoo celebrates Halloween early with ZooBoo

RELATED: Virginia Zoo debuts cell phone recycling program to help save wildlife

RELATED: Virginia Zoo announces Red Panda cubs names