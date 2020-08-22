Scores of bike-riders in Norfolk raise awareness, $2,000 for children with dyslexia

"Lex Talk," an advocacy group for children living with dyslexia, hosted the event.

NORFOLK, Va. — What better way to start the morning than a bike ride - especially when you've got a cooler start to the day.

But this time around, these bikers are getting in some fresh air for a good cause.

There are 125 of them, riding 13 miles, all to raise awareness and money for children with dyslexia.

It was organized by the group, Lex Talk.

Aarian Daniels founded the group after doctors diagnosed her daughter Nauri with dyslexia, four years ago.

"There's one in five people that have dyslexia. There's a lot of people that have it and schools are not prepared to help students that do," Daniels said.

"Through the challenges, I went through trying to find help and resources for her, I can only imagine all the other parents who might be going through the same thing."

Daniels said her group is a platform that provides resources about the disorder and a "safe space" for parents to connect.

Malaika Karriem helped organize the event. She said everyone on today's ride was asked to donate money for the Sinkinson Foundation in Virginia Beach, which helps kids who struggle with reading, for free.

"Our target goal was $3,000. We're close, we're a little over $2,000 but we're confident we can meet our mark," Karriem said. "Rain or shine, we're out here. We're pumped!"

It's also a good way to bring a community together, during what has been a difficult year.

"We were trying to find bikes and things to do while we were home on the pandemic," Daniels said. "You can't seem to find a bike anywhere, nowadays. I was like, 'Well, if everyone's got a bike, we should all be able to do a bike ride!'"