Scotty Quixx nightclub files federal lawsuit against city of Norfolk

Editor's note: The video above is from back in April when the owners announced the closure of the Norfolk location.

A month-long legal battle over a popular downtown Norfolk nightclub is heading to trial.

The owners of Scotty Quixx filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Norfolk. The suit aims to re-coup damages that owners say they lost after the Norfolk City Council pulled the bar's conditional use permit last fall.

The owners posted on Facebook in April that they "have decided to pursue a different route in regards to our fight and as of now Scotty Quixx will officially not be reopening.

City leaders say they revoked the permit due to meal and beverage tax discrepancies.

The nightclub owners told 13News Now they fought to reopen for months before closing Norfolk's Scott Quixx location in April.