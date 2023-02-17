Volunteers to search Downtown Norfolk for missing 18-year-old Keith Anderson

Virginia State Police say the former Norfolk State University student was last seen at a 7-Eleven on Monticello Avenue near MacArthur Center on February 4.

NORFOLK, Va. — A community-wide search for 18-year-old Keith Anderson is planned in Norfolk on Saturday.

Virginia State Police say the former Norfolk State University student was last seen at a 7-Eleven on Monticello Avenue on February 4. A "Missing and Endangered Alert" for Anderson has been issued.

Volunteers are meeting in front of the MacArthur Mall entrance at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 18, to search the area for Anderson.

Anderson was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jogging pants, black Crocs, and a black backpack.

He's described as being 6'1" and roughly 300 pounds. Police said he has a nose ring piercing, pierced ears, and a tattoo of Roman numerals on his left arm.

Investigators think he is on foot and not driving a vehicle.