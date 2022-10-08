'Everybody is looking for her' | Full week passes in search for missing Norfolk teen

Kadence Morrell's family said they're looking for any signs of her safety or whereabouts.

NORFOLK, Va. — As days turned into one full calendar week, Geoffrey Koenig can only worry about the whereabouts of his step-sister Kadence Morrell.

“Kadence is not the type of person to go and leave. She’s never left before, without telling anyone," he said.

Exactly one week has passed since authorities say the 15-year-old was last seen in the Lafayette neighborhood of Norfolk off of Norway Place on August 3.

Since her disappearance, investigators with both the Norfolk Police Department and the Norfolk Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation are now involved in finding her.

“They [my parents] looked like they have been having a really tough time with this. I haven’t seen them eat. But myself, I’ve been trying to do everything I can to just try, maybe one of my posts will help identify her," Koenig said.

Kadence is described as 5'7" and around 110 pounds. Recent photos provided by the family show her with curly, dark hair.

As investigators continue their search, community efforts began Wednesday afternoon.

Volunteers Keitra Coleman and Amber Davis assembled a group of four to brave the heat, and distribute flyers in the nearby Lafayette Historic District.

“Felt like we belong out there trying to help other families get reunited. When you're a parent, nobody wants their kids missing," Davis said.

The duo, who recently created the group "Hear Their Voices," will next distribute flyers in the Ocean View areas of Norfolk and the Lynnhaven area of Virginia Beach.

“Tried to hit all the neighbors' houses, because you might see something but you don’t realize you saw something," she said.