Search underway after abandoned canoe washes up in Norfolk

The canoe was found along the eastern branch of the Elizabeth River.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Coast Guard is searching for a possible missing person after an abandoned canoe washed up in someone's yard in Norfolk Thursday morning.

The canoe was found along the eastern branch of the Elizabeth River around 10 a.m. and had someone's personal belongings.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue, the Virginia Beach Fire Department and the Virginia Marine Resources Commission are working with the Coast Guard station in Portsmouth to see if there's a missing person.

The Coast Guard is asking anyone with information about the canoe to call the command center at 757-483-8567.

No further information was provided, but 13News Now is working to learn more.