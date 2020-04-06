UPDATE: All missing kayakers found safe near HRBT

The Coast Guard and Harbor Patrol assisted in the search.

NORFOLK, Va. — Everyone is safe and accounted for after several kayakers went missing near the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel on Wednesday night.

Norfolk Dispatch said they got the call around 10:45 p.m. on the Norfolk side of the bridge-tunnel. Three people had reportedly gone missing while out in the water on kayaks.

Coast Guard was then notified, and Harbor Patrol also assisting in the search.