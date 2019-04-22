NORFOLK, Va. — Second Lady Karen Pence will be traveling to Norfolk, Virginia on Wednesday, April 24.

During her visit, she will be making a stop at Naval Station Norfolk. She will honor military spouses, deliver formal remarks, and distribute USO care packages to spouses of deployed or deploying service members.

After her stop at Naval Station Norfolk, Pence will recognize The Comfort Crew for Military Kids for the important role it plays in providing resources to help military children and their families.

The Second Lady will deliver remarks and kick-off a community engagement event with military families, service members, community leaders, and the Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce benefitting military children in Hampton Roads.