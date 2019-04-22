NORFOLK, Va. — Second Lady Karen Pence made a stop at Naval Station Norfolk on Wednesday.

In her remarks to military spouses, Karen Pence recognized the sacrifices made by them. She said they are the backbone of the U.S. military and contribute directly to our military readiness.

She distributed care packages to military spouses as a way to thank them for their service.

It involves frequent moves, job changes and at times having to serve as a single parent, she said.



The packages included lip balm, a journal, and a face mask.

After her stop at Naval Station Norfolk, Pence will recognize The Comfort Crew for Military Kids for the important role it plays in providing resources to help military children and their families.

The Second Lady will deliver remarks and kick-off a community engagement event with military families, service members, community leaders, and the Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce benefitting military children in Hampton Roads.