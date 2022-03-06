Second shooting in two days on Greenleaf Drive in Norfolk, police say

This is the same area where a man was shot on Sunday morning. His name and an updated condition haven't been released.

The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman hurt on Monday night.

According to a news release, police got the call to respond to the 1700 block of Greenleaf Drive at 11:15 p.m.

When they got there, they found a woman who was hurt from a gunshot wound. Her name hasn't been released at this time, but she's expected to be okay.

This is the same area where a man was shot on Sunday morning just before 1 a.m. His name and an updated condition haven't been released, but his injuries were serious.