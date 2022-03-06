Second shooting in two days on Greenleaf Drive in Norfolk, police say

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on June 3, 2022.
The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman hurt on Monday night.
According to a news release, police got the call to respond to the 1700 block of Greenleaf Drive at 11:15 p.m.
When they got there, they found a woman who was hurt from a gunshot wound. Her name hasn't been released at this time, but she's expected to be okay.
This is the same area where a man was shot on Sunday morning just before 1 a.m. His name and an updated condition haven't been released, but his injuries were serious.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you know anything that could help police, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an online tip by clicking here.