Crews continue to repair after water line break in downtown Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Two weeks ago, a water main break flooded parts of Monticello Avenue in downtown Norfolk.

Ever since, the city has blocked off the southbound lane from Freemason Street to City Hall Avenue.

The closure impacts some drivers and commuters using The Tide.

“I usually catch it right here from City Hall and it goes down to Military," said Charael Butler, a commuter who uses The Tide.

"That’s where I get off at.”

Butler relies on The Tide to get to and from work.

Due to the closure, The Tide is running bus bridges to and from EVMC and Harbor Park. The temporary system is causing a headache for Butler.

“There’s no real set time for the shuttle bus to come as far as I know,” she said.

Butler said sometimes she is late to work or she’s spending a long time waiting for a shuttle.

“I’ve had an experience where the shuttle bus didn’t come for almost an hour. They came but each one kept saying they were out of service," Butler said. "So, they were off.”

A city spokesperson said crews hope to reopen the road soon, as the city’s contractor is working on road repairs.

On Wednesday, a contractor poured the last concrete slabs along The Tide eastbound alignment.

Officials said that while the concrete continues to cure under these cold conditions, the contractor will work through the middle of the first week of January to finish restoring the pavement, curb, gutter and brick streetscape.

This will take place under the southbound closure to avoid any risk of operating light rail vehicles within this construction work zone.

As crews work on repairs, Butler is patiently waiting for The Tide to return to its normal operations.

“It’s nice to have the Tide," she said. "It is very convenient, so I do appreciate it. Hopefully they get it back up and running soon.”

Upon completion, the entire Tide system will be inspected and cleared for operations to resume with a date and time set by Hampton Roads Transit. For now: