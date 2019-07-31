WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine on Wednesday announced $9,771,259 in federal funding to affordable housing in Norfolk, Roanoke City, and Loudoun County.

The funding comes from the United States Department of Housing, and it was awarded through three grant programs: the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program, the HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME), and the Emergency Solutions Grants Program (ESG).

“We are happy to know that these federal dollars will help back efforts in Norfolk, Roanoke City, and Loudoun County to increase access to suitable, reasonably-priced housing for families who need it the most,” said the Senators.

The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program provides annual grants on a formula basis to states, cities, and counties to develop viable urban communities by providing decent housing, and expanding economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income persons:

Norfolk: $4,384,883

Roanoke City: $1,734,157

Loudoun County: $1,324,740

The HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) provides formula grants to states and localities to fund a wide range of activities including building, buying, and/or rehabilitating affordable housing for rent or homeownership as well as providing direct rental assistance to low-income people. HOME is the largest federal block grant to state and local governments designed exclusively to create affordable housing for low-income households:

Norfolk: $1,191,349

Roanoke City: $622,255

The Emergency Solutions Grants Program (ESG) provides funding to engage homeless individuals and families living on the street, improve the number and quality of emergency shelters for homeless individuals and families, rapidly re-house homeless individuals and families, and prevent families and individuals from becoming homeless:

Norfolk: $366,887

Roanoke City: $146,988

