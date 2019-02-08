NORFOLK, Va. — The Friends of the Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center was awarded a $3,000 grant, all thanks to the senior dogs it houses.

The grant is from the Grey Muzzle Organization. In the past 11 years, the national nonprofit has given almost $2 million in grants to support its vision of “a world where no old dog dies alone and afraid.”

Friends of the Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center is one of 62 animal welfare groups chosen from 240 applicants to receive a grant to help local senior dogs. The groups received a total of nearly $419,000 in grants to help save or improve the lives of at-risk old dogs in communities nationwide.

“This grant will help us give senior dogs like 9-year-old Bear the veterinary and dental care he needs so he’ll be ready to go to his forever home,” said Anne Odell, Chairwoman of FNACC. “No one is more grateful or loving than an old dog, and we’re looking forward to helping more senior dogs get the second chance they all deserve.”

The mission of the Friends of Norfolk Animal Care Center is to support the Norfolk Animal Care & Adoption Center in sheltering and caring for Norfolk’s stray and homeless animals, to promote and facilitate adoptions, to assist with special needs medical care, to promote and support spay/neuter in the community and to educate the public about responsible pet ownership.

“Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we’re delighted to help deserving organizations like the Friends of Norfolk Animal Care Center make a difference in the lives of dogs and people in their communities,” Grey Muzzle’s Executive Director Lisa Lunghofer said. “Many senior dogs in Norfolk are enjoying their golden years in loving homes thanks to the wonderful work of FNACC.”

The Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center is an open-admission shelter providing a haven for animals from the City of Norfolk. NACC’s efforts focus solely on local animals in need. Animals are never turned away, regardless of species, age, health, or temperament. NACC cares for 400 to 600 animals each month, and more than 5,000 animals each year.

