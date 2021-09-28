Sentara Healthcare creates dashboard to show COVID-19 cases

This dashboard is just for Sentara Healthcare facilities. It was set up in late September to give people a glimpse of what's happening in their local hospitals.

Sentara Healthcare is starting a COVID-19 dashboard where people can track how many confirmed cases are being treated in each Sentara hospital.

The Virginia Department of Health has been sharing COVID-19 hospitalization numbers for the state, but this dashboard is just for Sentara Healthcare facilities. It was set up in late September to give people a glimpse of what's happening in their local hospitals.

Spokesperson Kelly Kennedy asked people to think about what medical center would best suit their needs before going for help. The emergency room isn't the right place to get a COVID-19 test if you're not having severe symptoms of the virus.

The emergency room is the right place to go if you're very sick. The CDC says these are the signs to look for as an indicator that you should go to a hospital:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion

Inability to wake or stay awake

Pale, gray, or blue-colored skin, lips, or nail beds (depending on skin tone)

Kennedy said hospitalization numbers for COVID-19 patients in Sentara's network have been high.

"The large majority of those hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated," Kennedy wrote. "The increase in hospital capacities – which are compounded by COVID-19 but not due solely to COVID-19 – and nation-wide staffing challenges are leading to longer wait times for all patients, especially in Emergency Departments, and increased workloads for healthcare heroes who have endured the brunt and burden of this pandemic over the last 18 months."