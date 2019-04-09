NORFOLK, Va. — Before Hurricane Dorian makes its way to the area, Sentara Healthcare implemented its hospital and facility-specific emergency management plan.

Their personnel trains regularly for weather-related events, like hurricanes, and they are well-prepared to ensure the safety and care of their patients, members, staff, and providers.

Sentara said as the storm progresses, patients may be discharged from hospitals to keep families together and allow travel to safer locations.

Sentara Healthcare asks patients and families to stay in touch with their loved one who is hospitalized as the storm approaches.

Also, physician office appointments, diagnostic tests or other outpatient services may be canceled and need to be rescheduled after the storm.

The complete list of facility closings and elective procedure cancellations may be found online.

Sentara said it will provide regular updates at this website and through their social media channels as the storm moves closer.

More Dorian News: