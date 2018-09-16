NORfOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A team of 21 emergency room personnel from Sentara Healthcare in Norfolk are heading to North Carolina to assist a mobile hospital for Hurricane Florence victims.

The 21-person team will head to Kinston, North Carolina, to staff the mobile hospital set up by the state's Office of Emergency Management, Sentara Healthcare Senior Communications Adviser Dale Gauding said.

The team includes one ER physician, nurses and nurse practitioners, radiology, pharmacy techs and EMTs, Gauding said.

Chris Roberts, ER director at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital, will be heading the team, he said.

"They'll divide into a day team and night team, and work customary 12-hour shifts to relieve the local care teams in the Kinston/New Bern area," Gauding said in an email.

