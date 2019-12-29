NORFOLK, Va. — Sentara Leigh Hospital in Norfolk is now under a "perimeter lockdown" after someone outside the facility threatened a patient and staff on Sunday morning.

Visitors must show a photo ID at the reception desk before visiting loved ones, spokesman Dale Gauding said.

Earlier, the hospital was under a "modified lockdown" while Norfolk police and Sentara security screened all persons entering the hospital to identify a suspect who threatened a patient’s family member and clinical team members.

The threat was made by phone around 8 a.m., Gauding said.

The suspect claimed to be on the way to the hospital to kill a patient’s family member and anyone else he encountered.

Sentara security immediately put the hospital into the modified lockdown and called the police.

Follow 13News Now on and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.