Sentara, local partners host COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Norfolk Scope, Hampton Convention Center

Health officials said 10,000 Phase 1b individuals will receive COVID-19 vaccinations at the Scope and the Hampton Convention Center on Saturday, by appointment only.

NORFOLK, Va. — Local health districts and others have teamed up with Sentara Healthcare to give out COVID-19 vaccines for those eligible under Phase 1b in Hampton Roads on Saturday.

Sentara Healthcare said two large COVID-19 vaccine clinics are being held on Saturday, Jan. 30 from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., at the Norfolk Scope Arena and the Hampton Convention Center. Both clinics plan to vaccinate 5,000 people.

The event is by appointment only, due to the limited supply of vaccines, according to health officials. People are being directly contacted to schedule their appointment and no walk-ins or calls to schedule will be accepted.

“Our mission as an organization is to improve health every day. By working together with our community partners we can offer a potentially life-saving vaccine to thousands of our community members who are at high-risk for developing severe illness from COVID-19,” said Jordan Asher, Chief Physician Executive at Sentara Healthcare.

These are the local cities, health districts, colleges and medical schools that have partnered in helping organize the event:

City of Norfolk

City of Hampton

The Virginia Department of Health

Norfolk State University

Hampton University

Eastern Virginia Medical School (EVMS)

Old Dominion University

Bryant & Stratton College

Sentara College of Health and Science

ECPI University

Tidewater Community College

Virginia Beach Practical Nursing School

Cox Communications

Urban League of Hampton Roads

NAACP

Additionally, there were many other non-profit and faith-based organizations involved with the clinics.

“We understand the many challenges facings those in underserved communities, including access to a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Iris Lundy, Director of Health Equity for Sentara Healthcare. “We are building trust, sharing educational resources, and getting the word out through these organizations that the vaccine is safe, and we are committed to offering the vaccine to these high-risk individuals in the appropriate phase group as supply allows.”

The Virginia Department of Health said the locations were selected with the cities of Norfolk and Hampton, based on the underserved minority groups in areas with high health needs.

Many local church pastors and community leaders plan to share their vaccination experience with the public in an effort to educate Black and Brown individuals on the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It is important for those who may be historically skeptical of vaccines to have access to factual information through trusted relationships,” Lundy said, “Sentara Healthcare is supporting these organizations to ensure accurate safety and educational material is available to those community members.”