NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital has reached a milestone. From Tuesday to Friday, almost 200 patients are moving to the new Sentara hospital rooms.

The move marks the hospital’s halfway point in its 5-year expansion project.

This $199 million project includes modernizing 18 operating rooms, renovating the women's health space, and building a special care nursery.

Sentara Norfolk General's Chief Operations Officer, Carolyn Carpenter said the expansion will add five more floors to two of the hospital buildings.

"This is one major week in terms of our patient experience,” said Carpenter.

She said the new spaces mean, “more technology, more modernization, better healing environment for our patients."

For patients like Preston Phillips, the updated space is a new environment with a safer setting and more space. He said he has been at Sentara since a motorcycle crash in July.

"The view is great. That's what I'm stoked about,” said Phillips. "This is like the Ritz Carlton compared to the first room."

The building's empty spaces will be repurposed by the end of the expansion, in 2020.

© 2018 WVEC