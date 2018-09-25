NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — With flu season right around the corner, Sentara Healthcare is doing what they can to help Hampton Roads residents stay healthy.
On October 6, the organization is holding 10 free drive-thru clinics across the area.
The shots will be administered on a first come, first served basis while supplies last at the following locations:
- Sentara BelleHarbour, Suffolk
- Sentara Gloucester Medical Arts, Gloucester
- Sentara Independence, Virginia Beach
- Sentara Leigh Hospital, Norfolk
- Sentara Medical Arts, Williamsburg
- Sentara Obici Hospital, Suffolk
- Sentara Port Warwick, Newport News
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital, Virginia Beach
- Sentara St. Luke's, Carrollton
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital, Virginia Beach
The clinics will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The vaccine offered is for adults 18-years and older.
For more information, click here.
