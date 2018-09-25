NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — With flu season right around the corner, Sentara Healthcare is doing what they can to help Hampton Roads residents stay healthy.

On October 6, the organization is holding 10 free drive-thru clinics across the area.

The shots will be administered on a first come, first served basis while supplies last at the following locations:

Sentara BelleHarbour, Suffolk

Sentara Gloucester Medical Arts, Gloucester

Sentara Independence, Virginia Beach

Sentara Leigh Hospital, Norfolk

Sentara Medical Arts, Williamsburg

Sentara Obici Hospital, Suffolk

Sentara Port Warwick, Newport News

Sentara Princess Anne Hospital, Virginia Beach

Sentara St. Luke's, Carrollton

Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital, Virginia Beach

The clinics will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The vaccine offered is for adults 18-years and older.

For more information, click here.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC