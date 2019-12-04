NORFOLK, Va. — The sentencing hearing for a woman who pleaded guilty to her role in the death of a Norfolk schoolteacher on New Year's Eve has been postponed.

According to her attorney in October, Teniqu Cushman was scheduled for sentencing on April 12, where she faced up to 10 years in prison.

Cushman pleaded guilty last year to one count of conspiring to commit first-degree murder.

50-year-old Caroline Hendrix, a preschool teacher at Oceanair Elementary School, was shot and killed in what prosecutors said was a case of mistaken identity. Edward Shaw is charged with first-degree murder.

READ MORE: Alleged Love Triangle Murder: Two suspects appeared in court

Shaw was expected in court for a jury trial on March 11, 2019. However, a mental health evaluation request has pushed the trial date back.

