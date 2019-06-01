Norfolk Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that sent a 66-year-old man to the hospital Sunday.

Earlier, Norfolk Police originally said the crash was fatal. They issued a correction that the 66-year-old man involved in the crash was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Around 10:15 a.m., police responded to the crash in the 6200 block of Northampton Boulevard near Premium Outlets Boulevard.

A 66-year-old man was driving eastbound on Northampton Boulevard in a Cadillac XTS and rear-ended a Dodge Ram stopped at the traffic light, police said.

The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. His injuries are considered life-threatening.

