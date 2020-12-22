Police department, fire marshal's office investigate woman's death in Norfolk

Dispatchers received a call for medical help. Emergency workers found Ariel Cherry, 31, unconscious in the Oakleaf Forest section of the city. She ended up dying.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police said officers and members of the fire marshal's office were investigating the death of a woman that took place on December 20 in Oakleaf Forest.

Emergency dispatchers received a call for medical help in the 1700 block of Greenleaf Dr. around 8:30 p.m.

When emergency workers got there, they found 31-year-old Ariel Cherry unconscious. She died there.

Police said the medical examiner's office would determine how Cherry died.