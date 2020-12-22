Police department, fire marshal's office investigate woman's death in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police said officers and members of the fire marshal's office were investigating the death of a woman that took place on December 20 in Oakleaf Forest.
Emergency dispatchers received a call for medical help in the 1700 block of Greenleaf Dr. around 8:30 p.m.
When emergency workers got there, they found 31-year-old Ariel Cherry unconscious. She died there.
Police said the medical examiner's office would determine how Cherry died.
Detectives said they're not looking for anyone in connection with Cherry's death, and they don't believe foul play was involved.