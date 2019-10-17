NORFOLK, Va. — Continuing their fight for answers, Sherwood Forest Elementary School parents sat in on Wednesday night's Norfolk School Board meeting.

Parents like Krystal Law stood in front of the board begging for help.

"I feel like I'm not being heard," said Law.

She was one of several parents still upset and concerned about the conditions of the school after reports of mold and a rodent infestation inside the building.

"The issues going on at Sherwood Forest are real. I have not sent my daughter to school this week because I'm concerned for her safety," she told the board.

Law said she pulled her daughter out of school and took the first-grader to get breathing tests done to make sure she hasn't been diagnosed with any illnesses from the school.

"If you guys want the parents' trust, you have to provide tangible results," said another mother.

The Acting Deputy Superintendent of Operations, John Hazelette, led an informational meeting with these same parents Tuesday night at the school but it didn't go as planned as parents yelled and screamed at district officials, demanding answers.

In a calmer setting, he briefed the board again.

He said air quality tests done last month showed there was no mold in the school and the air quality was good.

Hazellette said pest control also did work to the ceiling and above, as well as all areas beneath the ceiling. He said the pest management will continue and professionals, as well as school staff, will continue checking bait boxes and entry points.

Last week, a pest control contractor trapped six rats inside the school and this week they trapped one.

Parents who spoke, however, still said more needs to be done.

"There has to be something that can be done. Immediately," said a parent.

Acting Superintendent Sharon Byrdsong said the plan Wednesday night was to provide information to parents, like those test results.

13News Now asked Dr. Byrdsong, "You said the school is still safe to attend, for staff to go there, but you heard a lot of parents still concerned about that? What is your response?"

"I do hear the concern of parents and again, we are listening to their concerns but based on those results, the school is still safe for students and staff to occupy," she said.

Dr. Byrdsong said she doesn't believe, based on the results, there are indications the building is unsafe and she would feel comfortable sending her own child back to the school.

But, she said the continued concern is why she is hoping her plan of action can win back the trust of parents.

"That's why I wanted to commit to providing more testing, testing in every classroom and common space," she said.

Officials said a state inspection was done Tuesday and those results should come in soon.

As for testing the rest of the school, those will be done this week, weather permitting, and those results should be in next week.

The Norfolk Department of Public Health told 13News Now they've received about six complaints this week, most regarding roaches and rats inside the school.

A public health official said they're now also investigating.