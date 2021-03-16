Shipyard subcontractor killed while working on USS McFaul

The worker has not been publicly identified at this time, but the Navy said she was a subcontractor at the NASSCO-Norfolk shipyard.

NORFOLK, Va. — A woman working on board USS McFaul (DDG-74) at a Norfolk shipyard was killed Monday morning, the Navy confirms.

It happened as the McFaul is undergoing maintenance at the NASSCO-Norfolk shipyard. The woman has not been publicly identified at this time, but the Navy said she worked as a subcontractor at the shipyard.

The circumstances surrounding her death have also not been released.

In a statement, the Navy said:

"Naval Sea Systems Command and the Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center are aware of the fatality that occurred onboard USS McFaul (DDG-74), the morning of March 15. The ship is currently undergoing maintenance at NASSCO-Norfolk and the deceased worked as a subcontractor to NASSCO-Norfolk.

"Our thoughts are with the individual’s family, loved ones, and co-workers at this difficult time. The safety of personnel is our top priority and a Navy investigation into this incident is ongoing. No additional details are available at this time."