NORFOLK, Va. — A Southwest Airlines flight had to make an unexpected stop at Norfolk International Airport. The reason: a short-circuiting coffee pot.

The Southwest flight had departed from Baltimore BWI and was destined for the Dominican Republic when it contacted Norfolk International just before 9:30 a.m., reporting a fire had broken out in a compartment.

The plane landed safely at 9:38 and taxied to a gate, where passengers got off the aircraft. It was discovered the fire stemmed from a malfunctioning coffee pot in the galley, and that it had self-extinguished. The pilots shut off the circuit that the coffee pot was on.

No one was hurt during the incident.

The plane is still at Norfolk International, while Southwest is scheduling an alternate flight for the stranded passengers.