The fire spread to a neighboring home, but no one was hurt and crews got the fire under control in roughly 45 minutes.

NORFOLK, Va. — Three adults and two children are displaced following a two-alarm house fire in Norfolk Thursday evening.

Firefighters responded to the 1600 block of Shreveport Crescent just before 7:30 p.m. Crews found heavy fire on the second floor of the house and in the attic, according to the Norfolk Fire Department.

