NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — The next batch of six massive new cranes is expected to arrive at Norfolk International Terminals on Monday.

The heavy load vessel "Happy Buccaneer" is transporting the cranes to NIT. It's the same ship that delivered six other cranes to the Port of Virginia back in February.

As the port continues to expand, more cranes will be added. In total, 86 will be added to the ports; 26 will be at the Port of Virginia and 60 will call Norfolk International Terminals home.

The cranes, referred to as the centerpieces of the port's $695 million expansion, will help the port load containers on and off ships. They will also enable them to handle some of the biggest ships.

The expansion process is expected to take about 18 months.

