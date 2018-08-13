NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Norfolk's Slover Library is closed Monday after its air conditioning system was damaged over the weekend.

The City of Norfolk said the damaged happened during Saturday afternoon's severe storms. Replacement parts have been ordered, and the library is expected to reopen later this week.

Library members can visit other Norfolk Public Library locations for service.

Opening in 2015, Slover Library encompasses three buildings with 138,000 square feet of combined space: the renovated historic Seaboard building, a retrofitted Selden Arcade and a modern, six-story addition that connects the Seaboard and the Selden with a three-story glass atrium and tower featuring custom ornamentation. It received a historical marker last year.

