NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Norfolk's Slover Library will reopen Wednesday, two days after it was closed due to a broken air conditioning system.

The A/C unit was damaged following strong storms over the weekend and on Monday city officials decided to close the library due to the summer heat. Replacement parts were ordered and repairs were made on Tuesday.

Slover Library is now back open on its normal business hours. Library members can also always visit other Norfolk Public Library locations for service.

Opening in 2015, Slover Library encompasses three buildings with 138,000 square feet of combined space: the renovated historic Seaboard building, a retrofitted Selden Arcade and a modern, six-story addition that connects the Seaboard and the Selden with a three-story glass atrium and tower featuring custom ornamentation. It received a historical marker last year.

