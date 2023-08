The Norfolk Department of Fire & Rescue said the back deck caught on fire. The restaurant wasn't open.

NORFOLK, Va. — A small fire was reported at Cap'n Ron's restaurant in Norfolk Friday morning, officials said.

Firefighters responded to the restaurant, located at 9300 Chesapeake Street in the Ocean View area, around 8:45 a.m.

