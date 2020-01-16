Smartmouth Brewing Company brings back Lucky Charms-inspired beer

The magically ridiculous beer is coming back!

Remember those beloved, childhood Saturday mornings where you'd get out of bed, pour your favorite cereal and sit in front of the TV to watch cartoons in your pajamas?

Well, Smartmouth Brewing Company in Norfolk wants to recreate those days with their special brew: Saturday Morning IPA. It's the Lucky Charmes-inspired beer that created a massive line at the brewery about a year ago.

Good news! It's coming back on Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Smartmouth will be releasing the second edition of Saturday Morning on draft and in 16 oz. 4-packs for those who didn't get to join in the fun last year at both Norfolk and Virginia Beach locations.

Smartmouth will be making more than last year, but supplies will still be limited. The 2020 version has a brand new and improve can design.

According to its website, Saturday Morning Marshmallow IPA is made by tossing pounds of marshmallows into this batch (toasting some for flavor), then added loads of citrusy and tropical, fruity hops. The result: nostalgically ridiculous.