'It's going to be sad' | Smitty's Mobile Home residents leave as apartment complex plans move-in

Some people at Smitty's Mobile Home Community on Newtown Road in Norfolk have lived there for decades. They'll have to leave in the next several months.

NORFOLK, Va. — Wind chimes ding against one another on Katie Meshinski's porch toward the front of Smitty's Mobile Home Community.

She walks around her home with her neighborhood friend, Wally. The two have become close with their neighbors over the past few decades.

"I've been here 28 years," said Meshinski.

Meshinski said she recently received a notice from a company called Bonaventure about a property development moving into the mobile home community.

That means Meshinski and her neighbors will eventually have to move out.

Residents told13News Now that leaders with Bonaventure promised to provide them with $2,500 to help with their moves. Some say it's plenty of money to help them out, while others say it's not enough.

Meshinski said she, herself, doesn't have solid plans of what to do next.

"Rents are high. I don't know what people are going to do," said Mehinski. "They've [Bonaventure] been helpful. They're going to give us $2,500, but what's $2,500?"

According to Norfolk City Council's July 12 agenda, leaders with the Bonaventure plan to turn these single-unit homes into a 418-unit apartment complex.

In the agenda, Bonaventure leaders proposed to develop the property with two five-story U-shaped apartment buildings. They say the amenities will include a club house with a workout room and a recreation area. The buildings will be located along Newtown Road, with the one to the south aligning with Elam Avenue.

Meshinski said she'll have to say goodbye to her long-time friends next door.

"We're all going to be separated. It's going to be hard... it is," she said.

Another resident who didn't want to be identified said this new move is just a part of life. She said it's sad to leave her neighbors and home of more than 25 years, but she knows she has to take care of herself by finding new housing.

"You don't want to think it's going to happen to you," she said. "It's affecting everybody else, but I have to do my part in order to find a decent place."

After living near the entrance of the community for 50 years, Neil Coleman also told 13News Now he's moving into a new home.

He said the toughest part is leaving behind the memories of raising his family, and the people he's known for so long.

"I've had good neighbors over the years and... I'm just going to miss them, that's all," cried Coleman. "I really do wish them the best."

One resident said her lease is up in August, and from that point, leaders with Bonaventure are giving her six months to move out. She said she already has housing lined up and plans to move out at the end of August.

We reached out to Bonaventure to learn when managers plan to start construction and when the final deadline is for all residents to move out, but we have not yet heard back.