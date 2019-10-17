NORFOLK, Va. — There was smoke, but there was no fire.

That's according to Norfolk Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Damon Langley, who said firefighters were called to Smartmouth Brewery on Thursday morning for reports of significant smoke coming from the building.

But after some investigation, it was determined nothing was on fire, and that the smoke had come from a boiler heater starting up for the first time in months.

Chief Langley did want to remind people that with cooler temperatures moving in, it might be a good idea to perform preventative maintenance on their furnaces or heating equipment before starting use.

