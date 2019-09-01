The Norfolk Police Department tweeted that it would have extra officers at Norview High School on Thursday after a threat against against the school started making rounds on social media.

The tweet from police said the department was aware of the posted threat. The tweet didn't indicate the nature of that threat.

Norfolk Police Department said in addition to having more officers at the school it was monitoring and investigating the situation.

Its tweet encouraged anyone with information that could help detectives to get in touch with them.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Public Schools provided 13News Now with this statement on Wednesday:

This afternoon, school administrators at Norview High were made aware of threat circulating on social media. Police have been notified and as a precaution, the area surrounding the school will have an increased police presence tomorrow.

The principal made a call to parents alerting them of the situation this evening. NPS security and NPD will continue to investigate the origin of the post and monitoring the situation. Again, increased security and police presence will be in effect tomorrow.