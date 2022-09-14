Foodbank aims to help after Family Dollar fire leaves residents in food desert

After one of the only nearby sources of food burned down in the St. Paul’s area, one Norfolk foodbank is stepping in to provide some pantry staples.

NORFOLK, Va. — After one of the only nearby sources of food burned down in the St. Paul’s area, the Southeastern Foodbank is stepping in to provide some pantry staples.

It’s been a little over a week since Norfolk firefighters battled the flames inside the Family Dollar on Church Street, leaving people living the St. Paul’s area in a food desert.

"We have nowhere to go. It’s bad. We need all the help that we can possibly get," Ricky Skinner told 13News Now the day after the fire.

To help, the foodbank is stepping in with a food drive on Church Street, in the same shopping center as the Family Dollar. It’s happening this Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.

"The Foodbank is happy to partner with the city to step up to try to help," said Emma Inman, Chief Impact Officer with the Southeastern Foodbank.

She said when the Family Dollar burned, it left a large hole in that community.

"Not having access to a sustainable source of fresh, healthy, nutritious food for this community, that’s concerning," she said. "But added to that, the challenges… the safety challenges, the transportation challenges, it just all is making for a perfect storm."

Inman said they’re prepared to give away around 500 boxes with 35 pounds of food on Friday -- one per household.

Nonperishables like peanut butter, cereal, oatmeal and beans are provided in the box from the USDA. The foodbank will supplement that with fresh produce and protein.

To get a box, all you’ll have to do is answer a couple of noninvasive income questions.

"Our goal at the Foodbank is to help people get food who need food. If you’re somebody who is struggling to put food on your table for your children, please come," said Inman.