NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Southwest Airlines tweeted on Tuesday that the carrier will be canceling flights to and from Norfolk International Airport on Thursday, Sept. 13 and Friday, Sept. 14.

This move comes ahead of Hurricane Florence that's expected to make landfall in the Carolinas on Thursday.

Southwest Airlines has cancelled all flights to/from ORF on Thursday and Friday, September 13 and 14. More airline decisions will be announced as they become available. — Norfolk Airport (@NorfolkAirport) September 12, 2018

RELATED: Hurricane Florence: Full list of fee waivers at U.S. airlines

© 2018 WVEC