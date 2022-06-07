Spirit of Mount Vernon arrives to take over Spirit of Norfolk duties

The Spirit of Mount Vernon was refurbished and will take on the duties of the Spirit of Norfolk, which was severely damaged in a fire earlier in 2022.

NORFOLK, Va. — A new cruise ship that docked near Waterside District in Norfolk is taking over the duties of the Spirit of Norfolk.

The Spirit of Mount Vernon sailed from Washington D.C. to Hampton Roads. Leaders with City Cruises say they quickly refurbished the boat to get it down to us for special events.

This comes just over two months after the Spirit of Norfolk caught fire with dozens of young students, teachers, and parents on board. Nobody was hurt, but the Spirit of Norfolk was destroyed. The fire is still under investigation.

"A lot of our focus is getting the [Spirit of Mount Vernon] here and getting her in shape," said Dan Russell, City Cruises' co-chief operating officer.

City Cruises said events on the Mount Vernon are booked through the end of the year. Some of those booked events had been postponed after the fire aboard the Spirit of Norfolk.

But will the Spirit of Mount Vernon ultimately become the new Spirit of Norfolk?

"There is a process to rename a vessel," Russell explained. "And should we decide to rename a vessel we want for a longer term here, then yes, we would have the intention of renaming her the Spirit of Norfolk."