Spirit of Mount Vernon takes off in Norfolk with inaugural sailing

The ship is setting sail for the first time and taking over for the Spirit of Norfolk, which caught fire on June 7.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NORFOLK, Va. — The Spirit of Mount Vernon is keeping a beloved tradition alive in Norfolk.

Friday night, the ship is setting sail for the first time and taking over for the Spirit of Norfolk.

For more than 40 years, the Spirit of Norfolk cruise made its mark on the Mermaid City.

“Each time we went, it was an awesome experience, good food, good music,” said Chesapeake resident Terry Hatcher.

But when the ship caught fire on June 7, frequent guests, like Hatcher, wondered if they would ever get that sailing experience again.

“All the memories that went with it, I sat there and looked at it in amazement,” Hatcher said.

Now, two months later, the Spirit of Mount Vernon is filling the void along the Waterside Marina.

City Cruises Co-COO Dan Russell said the memories created onboard should compare.

“Our feeling is that the guests that we have been entertaining in the Norfolk area, on the spirit of Norfolk, will see this vessel as nearly identical in experience fit, finish,” Russell said.

The Spirit of Mount Vernon sailed from Washington D.C. and docked in Norfolk a few weeks ago, so crews could get the ship in shape.

Hatcher can’t wait to climb aboard.

“We will definitely be going on that one, me and my wife, there is no doubt,” Hatcher said.