A final trip: Spirit of Norfolk towed to shipyard as investigation continues

Officials with the U.S. Coast Guard announced that salvage crews had successfully towed the boat to Colonna's Shipyard in Norfolk.

NORFOLK, Va. — After an unfortunate week, what is left of the Spirit of Norfolk was towed away from Naval Station Norfolk on Sunday, according to officials.

108 passengers on board in total, according to reports. The boat was near the Port Security Barrier off of Naval Station Norfolk’s Pier 4.

The Victory Rover was nearby, along with two U.S. Navy tugboats, which answered their distress call.

Everyone was able to safely escape and no one was injured, but firefighting efforts began that afternoon and lasted all the way through June 11.

That's nearly five full days in total.

Investigators will continue to look for the cause of the fire.