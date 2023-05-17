Spring Arts Festival in Norfolk will benefit people living with disabilities

This weekend, enjoy artwork and live music while supporting the Hope House Foundation, which helps people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

NORFOLK, Va. — This weekend, you can support artists for a good cause!

The Stockley Gardens Spring Arts Festival is happening Saturday and Sunday in Norfolk. The free two-day event will feature more than 115 artists, musicians, and food vendors.

It's sponsored by TowneBank and hosted by the Hope House Foundation, which works to give support to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities exclusively in their own homes, according to a news release.

The foundation hosts a festival in the spring and the fall. The festivals are the largest fundraiser for the organization. According to a press release, the foundation expects to generate $80,000 to provide necessities for people who receive services.

The foundation's support could include assistance with food, medical expenses, dental care, clothing, and housing.

The festival will run from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday. It's happening at Stockley Gardens Park at the corner of Stockley Gardens and Olney Road.

Artists with a variety of interests are showcasing their artwork at the festival. Attendees will see painting, glass, sculpture, photography, and jewelry projects, according to the news release.

There's a free Art Party after the festival on Saturday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. It's sponsored by Smartmouth Brewery and will recognize the artists' awards.

Both days feature a full lineup of performers from different genres, including "Suburban Key Party," "The Overnite Lows," "Ron Fetner," and "Tret Fure."

Kids can also have fun at the festival! There will be clowns, musicians, hula hooping, and of course, art projects.