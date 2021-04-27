Spring Wine Festival at Town Point Park in Norfolk postponed due to COVID-19 safety guidelines

The 2021 Spring Town Point Wine Festival at Waterside has been pushed back, and ticketholders can receive a credit for the next festival or request a refund.

NORFOLK, Va. — The annual wine festival held in the Downtown Norfolk area every Spring has been pushed back as a result of the COVID-19 safety and health guidelines.

Norfolk Festevents said the 2021 Spring Town Point Virginia Wine Festival won't be happening until 2022. This was originally scheduled for Saturday, May 1, and Sunday, May 2.

The Festevents team is working with the City of Norfolk and health officials to decide the best options for the spring festival. They said the new date has not been determined yet.

Officials said individuals who already purchased tickets can send an email to festevents@festevents.org by June 1 to receive a credit or request a refund. The credits can be used towards the 2021 Fall Wine Festival or the 2022 festival.

The Fall festival will be held on Oct. 16 and 17, at Town Point Park.