St. Paul’s community forms coalition to combat food insecurity in Norfolk; volunteers needed for mobile food market

NORFOLK, Va. — The St. Paul’s community has formed a coalition to combat food insecurity in the Norfolk neighborhood.

The coalition comes as The Save A Lot store near downtown closed on June 20. That created a 'food desert' for about half of the city's public housing residents.

The St. Paul’s Community Development Corporation is working with leaders to help bring fresh food to the seven communities affected by the closure.

These communities include Lindenwood, Barraud Park, Huntersville, Brambleton, Calvert Square, Young Terrace, and Tidewater Gardens.

A free mobile food market is one way the coalition plans to provide free groceries to local residents for the next two Saturdays.

The food market will be open from 10 a.m. to noon June 27 at the parking lot of the former Save A Lot store at 720 Church Street.

Volunteers are still needed to help with the community food drive and giveaway. Community members interested in volunteering can sign up here.