NORFOLK, Va. — Flights were delayed at several airports Friday morning because of staffing issues, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The FAA reported delayed flights at La Guardia Airport in New York, Newark International Airport in New Jersey and Philadelphia International Airport.

Norfolk International Airport has reported delays for flights headed to LaGuardia. Three Delta flights and an American Airlines flight have been delayed over an hour each.

Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport has not experienced any delays because no scheduled flights are headed to La Guardia Airport in New York.

A notice released by the FAA's Air Traffic Control System Command Center said there was a ground stop at La Guardia because of a staffing issue. Arriving flights could be delayed more than 30 minutes, the notice said.

When a ground stop is called, airplanes are held at their departure airports until the stop is lifted to slow the rate of arriving flights.

Friday marked the 35th day of the government shutdown. Air traffic controllers and airport security agents continue to work without pay, but high absentee rates raised the threat of long airport lines, or worse.

Unions that represent air traffic controllers, flight attendants and pilots were growing concerned about safety with the shutdown well into its fifth week.

Contributing: Associated Press