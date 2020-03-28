State police identify woman struck, killed on I-264 ramp in Norfolk

A pickup truck was taking the eastbound I-264 exit ramp when it hit a woman who was walking in the middle of the ramp. She died at the scene.

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a pedestrian struck and killed by a truck in Norfolk overnight.

Police identified the victim as 25-year-old Danielle E. Lopez of Plainsfield, New Jersey.

Around 11:36 p.m. Friday, Virginia State Police was called to a vehicle crash involving a female pedestrian, spokesperson Sgt. Michelle Anaya said.

The incident happened on Interstate 64 eastbound near the off-ramp to eastbound Interstate 264.

The driver of a 2010 Ford F-350 was traveling eastbound on I-64 and then took the eastbound I-264 exit ramp.

The pickup truck struck the female pedestrian who was walking in the middle of the ramp.

The woman was killed instantly.

State police have tried to notify the victim's family members.

Anaya said it unknown if alcohol was a contributing factor in the incident.