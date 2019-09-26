NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Fire-Rescue crews responded to a fire at Stonebridge Manor Apartments Wednesday night and took two people to the hospital to be evaluated.

In a tweet, Norfolk Fire-Rescue said they received a call for a fire at Stonebridge Manor Apartments at 5432 Tidewater Drive around 8:40 p.m.

When crews arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from the balcony of a third-floor apartment.

A 2nd alarm was requested to assist with the fire and evacuating the residents.

The fire was under control at 9:15 p.m. and two people were taken to the hospital to be evaluated.