NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — If you have a wild eye for photography, you could land yourself a spot in the Virginia Zoo 2019 Calendar.

From 10 a.m. on August 1 until 5 p.m. on August 31 people can submit pictures as part of a digital photo contest. Besides images of the zoo's residents, you can send pictures of gardens and plant life at the zoo and photos of staff members or volunteers with animal ambassadors.

In order to enter, you have to be a legal resident of the United States and at least 18 years old. Each person is allowed one entry, but the entry can have as many as four photos. If you submit more the four, the zoo will disqualify you.

Full rules for the contest can be found here.

Pictures that win will be featured in the 2019 Virginia Zoo Calendar. The person who submits the winning cover photo will get a behind-the-scenes tour of the zoo’s World of Reptiles.

